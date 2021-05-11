Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.91.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. Natera has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,277,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.