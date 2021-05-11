Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) PT Raised to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LCUT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

LCUT stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 66,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 45,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 30,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

