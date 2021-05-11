Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE NLSN opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

