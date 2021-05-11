Morgan Stanley Boosts Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $51.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,907,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 26.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 145.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

