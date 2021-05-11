Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $330.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.80.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $216.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 343.55, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total value of $24,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock worth $303,249,795. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

