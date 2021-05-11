Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Financial Survey

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0.39% 4.47% 2.50% Ultra Clean 3.40% 18.22% 8.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.08%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.56%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $464.91 million 1.54 -$6.60 million $0.47 59.28 Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 1.80 -$9.40 million $0.91 52.01

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultra Clean. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, Notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 family for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications; and Transient Voltage Suppressors for notebooks and mobile devices. Further, it provides EZBuck regulators for chipsets used in TVs, servers, data storage systems, networking, and other compact PC systems; SOA MOSFET for hot swap applications; and XSPairFET buck-boost MOSFET for type-c applications, such as notebook, USB hubs, and power banks. Additionally, the company offers input protection switches and TO-leadless packaging technologies. The company operates in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

