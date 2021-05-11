Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $290.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.52.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $321.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.05 and a 200-day moving average of $284.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $144.51 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,515 shares of company stock worth $7,658,424. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.