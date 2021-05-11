Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZYME. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $28.49 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zymeworks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 112,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zymeworks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

