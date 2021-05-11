The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deliveroo (LON:ROO) a GBX 420 Price Target

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) received a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.01. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10).

