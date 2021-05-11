Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €48.61 ($57.19).

DWNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

FRA DWNI opened at €43.38 ($51.04) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €42.89 and a 200-day moving average of €42.00. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

