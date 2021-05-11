Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.51.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after buying an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after buying an additional 290,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,798,000 after buying an additional 234,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

