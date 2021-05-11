Dundee (DC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee (TSE:DC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

Dundee (TSE:DC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.46 million for the quarter.

Dundee has a one year low of C$2.17 and a one year high of C$4.51.

Dundee Corp is a Canada-based independent holding company. The Company’s segments are Corporate and Other Portfolio Holdings, which includes investments in public and private equity and debt securities; Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc, which is a portfolio manager across Canada; Dundee Securities Ltd, which is an investment dealer; Dundee Energy Limited, which has operations in southern Ontario; United Hydrocarbon International Corp., which is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities; Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc, which develops precious and base metals extraction processes; Eurogas International Inc, which is engaged in oil and gas exploration; Blue Goose Capital Corp., which operates in organic and natural protein production markets; AgriMarine Holdings Inc, which focuses on fish farming and sustainable aquaculture technologies, and Dundee 360 Real Estate Corporation, which develops and manages hotel, resort and real estate projects.

