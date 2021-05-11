One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

