Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $112.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.95.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,561.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,411,265 shares of company stock valued at $122,866,561. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

