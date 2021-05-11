Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

CTSH stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.