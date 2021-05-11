Barrington Research Boosts CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Price Target to $101.00

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $82.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of CRAI opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90. CRA International has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $87.18.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in CRA International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CRA International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRA International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.