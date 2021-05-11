TAL Education Group (TAL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL):

5/3/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

4/29/2021 – TAL Education Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – TAL Education Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – TAL Education Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – TAL Education Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/29/2021 – TAL Education Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

3/24/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/23/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/23/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/16/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of TAL opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,084.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.