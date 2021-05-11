Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $158.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.38.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM opened at $139.00 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.