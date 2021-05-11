Raymond James Upgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $85.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of COP stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

