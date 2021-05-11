Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.24.

NYSE:FIS opened at $149.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,729,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 329,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,366,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

