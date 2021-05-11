Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Issued By Wedbush

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HMST. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

HMST stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $52.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $927.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $94,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

