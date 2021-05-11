Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Increased by Analyst

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

MIC stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.40 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

