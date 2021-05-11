Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.98

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.98 and traded as high as C$38.13. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$37.47, with a volume of 51,153 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

