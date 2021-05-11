NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $68.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

