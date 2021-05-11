Oppenheimer Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $400.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $405.59.

ROKU opened at $301.41 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,515 shares of company stock worth $104,920,425. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

