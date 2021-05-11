Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,792 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,151% compared to the average volume of 543 call options.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $151,051 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $495.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

