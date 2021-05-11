Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $335.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.73.

Shares of LIN opened at $301.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.27. Linde has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

