Head to Head Review: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) vs. STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 2.15% 0.47% 0.21% STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53%

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and STORE Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 5.66 -$530,000.00 $1.66 12.71 STORE Capital $665.71 million 13.86 $284.98 million $1.99 17.17

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and STORE Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 STORE Capital 0 4 5 0 2.56

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential downside of 26.07%. STORE Capital has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given STORE Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STORE Capital is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and STORE Capital has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. STORE Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of STORE Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.