JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $50,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 317,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.