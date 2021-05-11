Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $19.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $16.95 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $562.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $484,616.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 128,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

