Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $60.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

HCAT stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,990 shares of company stock worth $1,662,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

