Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce sales of $44.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.30 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 268.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $193.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $179.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.88. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

