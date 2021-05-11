Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of OM opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. As a group, analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,820.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

