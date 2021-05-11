Kelly Services (KELYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KELYA opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

