H2O Innovation (HEOFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.

HEOFF stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEOFF shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

