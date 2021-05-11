SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Shares Up 1.4%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.31. 32,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoftBank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

