Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) Reduced by Analyst

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) – Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Badger Daylighting in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Badger Daylighting stock opened at C$40.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. Badger Daylighting has a twelve month low of C$25.78 and a twelve month high of C$46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 310.00.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$784,900.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is presently 484.62%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

