CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.17.

NYSE CF opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

