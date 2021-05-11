KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FSS opened at $43.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Federal Signal by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,866 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

