Seaport Global Securities Comments on Xylem Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $119.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.