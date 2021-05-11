Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Waters in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Shares of WAT opened at $317.63 on Monday. Waters has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $320.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.