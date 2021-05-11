iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$81.00 to C$83.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. iA Financial traded as high as C$71.36 and last traded at C$71.31, with a volume of 94678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.83.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.57.

Get iA Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$69.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.2699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.