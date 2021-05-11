Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at G.Research

G.Research cut shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

KEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Gabelli cut Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

KEX opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $127,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,992.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock worth $902,478 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

