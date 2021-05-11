Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

