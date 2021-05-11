Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

FRST stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,455 shares of company stock worth $138,406.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

