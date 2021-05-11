Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDUS. Hovde Group began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.36 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $424.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,067 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.