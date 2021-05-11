Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.03. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 1,148,752 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.