ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.60

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.60 and traded as high as C$28.96. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$28.75, with a volume of 52,783 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total transaction of C$763,567.88.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

