Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,796.73

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,796.73 ($36.54) and traded as high as GBX 3,290 ($42.98). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,240 ($42.33), with a volume of 405,993 shares changing hands.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,150.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,796.73. The company has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, with a total value of £363.60 ($475.05). Insiders have purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $111,648 over the last three months.

About Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.