Contrasting Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Woori Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 24.33% 10.70% 0.58% Woori Financial Group 11.76% 5.45% 0.37%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Swedbank AB (publ) and Woori Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 1 4 3 0 2.25 Woori Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Woori Financial Group pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Woori Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $5.86 billion 3.48 $2.08 billion N/A N/A Woori Financial Group $9.18 billion 0.80 $1.62 billion $6.96 4.37

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Woori Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Woori Financial Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investment and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity derivatives and related derivatives services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, structured finance, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products; debit and credit cards; real estate brokerage and management; legal services; and safe deposit boxes, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 159 branches in Sweden, 18 branches in Estonia, 22 in Latvia, and 42 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc. engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities. The company is also involved in the real estate, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and others, asset securitization, and other service and credit financing businesses. It serves individual, business, and institutional customers. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

